Sujith Kumar elected vice-president of FIM Asia

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) India have gained another strong voice in world motorsport, with the election of five-time Indian National Rally Champion Sujith Kumar as vice-president of FIM Asia.

Sujith, who has been elected on behalf of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), has now become the third Indian representative to join the Board of FIM Asia, which is the governing body for motorcycle racing for 28 countries in the region. He will hold the position for a four year term.

Sujith won with a comfortable majority even though 11 candidates were in the fray for the four available posts during the AGM on Sunday.

"This is a significant development for Indian motorsport," said Akbar Ebrahim, FMSCI president, after the win.

"We will continue to work towards promoting every discipline of motorsport in the country," he added.

As Chairman of FMSCI's Two Wheeler Racing Commission, Sujith has already had a positive impact on Indian motorcycle racing, advancing rider training, safety and licensing standards for competitors and race officials.

He has played a key role in bringing international events to India, including a round of the Asia Cup of Road Racing to Buddh Circuit.

Sujith is joined on the FIM Asia Board by Vice Presidents from Bahrain, China and Guam and new President, Stephan Macky Carapiet of the Philippines.

