Suicide attack kills two near cricket stadium in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 13 (ANI): At least two security force personnel were killed in a bomb attack near a cricket stadium in Kabul on Wednesday.

Tolo News quoted cricket officials as saying that all the cricket players were safe and the match was stopped immediately but that they could resume the match later.

The Kabul International Cricket Stadium is hosting the matches of Shpageeza Cricket League season that kicked off on Monday and will continue till September 22.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident. (ANI)