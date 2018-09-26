Sui Dhaaga: Varun, Anushka dance for cheering crowd at promotional event

As Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer 'Sui Dhaaga- Made in India' is nearing its release date, the promotional events are numbering up. The stars were recently in Ahmedabad to promote their film. During the event participants tried their hands at stitching. Varun and Anushka's entry was greeted with a loud roar from the crowd, cheering and clapping for the duo. The stars danced to their films numbers to entertain the increasing crowds and shared their films gist. The film is about how a lower middle class couple works day and night to make their 'Made in India' dream come true. They were even signed on to promote and endorse the Skill India Mission. The unusual love story is slated to hit the screens on September 28.