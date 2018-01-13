Sugarcane begins arriving in Coimbatore ahead of Pongal

Ahead of Pongal, truckloads of sugarcane began arriving in Coimbatore from various parts of the State. During Pongal celebrations, Sugarcanes are in high demand as Pongal, the harvest festival, is considered incomplete without these juicy canes. In Pongal, different communities come together to celebrate the winter harvest. Pongal marks the beginning of Uttarayana, the sun's movement northward for a six-month period, which is considered auspicious. Though the festival is mainly celebrated in South India, it is equally liked by North Indians as well.