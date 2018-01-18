Sugar production to be 261 lakh tonnes this year: Sugar mills

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Sugar production this year is going to be 261 lakh tonnes this year, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said on Thursday after revising its production estimates.

In a statement, the ISMA said the production in the second advanced estimates has shown an increase, against the first advance estimates of 251 lakh tonnes, on the basis of satellite images of cane area - both harvested and un-harvested, trend of yields and sugar recoveries achieved till now.

It said India can export some of the additional stocks within the current season owing to anticipated increase in the production.

ISMA also said it had informed the Food Ministry that expected production was more than the domestic requirement, which was the main reason for the fall in the sugar prices in the recent past.

--IANS

spk/vd