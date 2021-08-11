Sufi Clerics Pledge to Promote Sufism in India in National Seminar, Kerala Governor Supports Cause

During a national seminar held in New Delhi, Sufi clerics pledged to promote Sufism in India in a bid to rationalize radical organisations.

The conference, jointly hosted by Mumbai based Sufi Islamic Board and New Delhi based Hamara Hind Foundation at India Islamic Cultural Centre on the topic ‘Role of Sufism in promoting national integration and was inaugurated by Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor, Kerala.

The governor in his inaugural address advised the participants to stay away from the divisive forces who peddled the false narratives that ‘Islam is in danger’, eulogized the democratic values and also highlighted the role of Khanqahs and Sufis in promoting national integration and Hindu-Muslim brotherhood in the country.

In the seminar, various social organisations and activists were also honoured for their immense contribution during Covid pandemic.

Other dignitaries also spoke in favour of sufism, S.M. Khan explained the role of Khanqahs in influencing him. Leila Mostofi praised India’s multi-religious culture, co-existence and extolled the Indian Sufi tradition. Ehtesham Siddiqui, patron, Baba Badakshani Dargah, demanded unification of all Dargahs under National Dargah Board.

In the event, Sufi clerics from all over India gathered to condemn rising radicalization in the country and agreed to the suggestion that only Sufism can unite all the religions of India and promote communal harmony of the country.

The seminar was attended by 150 Sufis from 16 Khanqahs of different parts of the country including Mahim Dargah & Haji Ali Dargah etc.

Among the dignitaries present were Amber Zaidi (Film Producer & Director/Founder, Hope Foundation and a leading voice on Triple Talaq issue), S.M. Khan (Former Director, Doordarshan), Leila Mostofi (first Iranian woman film director), Dr. Shabana Khan (President, Mulai Foundation), Syed Nizamuddin Chishti (25th Silsila Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti), Sohail Khandwani (Trustee, Hajipur Dargah) and S.M. Arif Zaidi (Dean, Jamia Milia University) etc.

