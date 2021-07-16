Sudhanshu Vats to Join Pidilite as Deputy Managing Director

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Pidilite Industries Limited today announced that Sudhanshu Vats will join the company as Deputy Managing Director, effective September 1, 2021.

Sudhanshu Vats, an alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad and NIT Kurukshetra, has a rich career of 30 years spanning diverse organizations like Unilever, Castrol, Viacom18 and more recently, EPL (formerly known as Essel Propack). Sudhanshu is a Member CII National Manufacturing Council. He was the Chairman - National Media and Entertainment Committee of CII from April 2014 to March 2020 and Director & Vice President of Indian Broadcasting Foundation from September 2012 to April 2020.

Commenting on the announcement Shri. M.B. Parekh, Executive Chairman of Pidilite said “Sudhanshu is a welcome addition to Pidilite’s leadership team. His talent and experience will be of great value to Pidilite.” Mr. Bharat Puri, Managing Director of Pidilite said “I am delighted to welcome Sudhanshu to Pidilite. His varied experience and passion and energy for building a sustainable growth business will be an important asset in building the Pidilite of the future.” Sudhanshu Vats added 'I am deeply honoured to partner Mr. Madhukar Parekh and Bharat in the next phase of Pidilite’s journey. I would like to thank the Board for giving me this opportunity. Pidilite is an outstanding organization and an exemplary corporate citizen helping people from all walks of life add magic to their world with its iconic brands and pioneering technology. I am excited about working closely with the talented Pidilite team to create sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders.' About Sudhanshu Vats Sudhanshu Vats in his recent assignment as the Managing Director and CEO of EPL Limited (Formerly known as Essel Propack Limited), guided EPL, a global leader in Speciality Packaging, manufacturing, to a double-digit growth in FY 21 despite Covid19 headwinds. His clearly articulated strategy of “Leading the Pack” with sustainability at its core and well-defined five “must win” battles will help EPL maintain its strong run in the years ahead.

Earlier, as Managing Director and Group CEO of Viacom18 Media Private Limited, Sudhanshu steered Viacom18 for 8 years and transformed a TV company with six channels to the fastest growing full play media organization with presence across screens and platforms.

Sudhanshu Vats started his career with Hindustan Unilever and spent about 20 years in various Sales & Marketing and General Management roles serving as VP for Laundry Business (South Asia) and Global Head for Radiant.

About Pidilite Pidilite is a consumer centric Company committed to quality and innovation. For decades, it has been pioneering products for small to large applications, at home and industry, which have forged strong bonds with people from all walks of life.

From adhesives, sealants, waterproofing solutions and construction chemicals to arts & crafts, industrial resins, polymers and more, the Company’s product portfolio is as diverse as it is ever evolving. Today, its brands like Fevicol, Fevikwik, Dr. Fixit are trusted household and industrial names, and it is the market leader in adhesives.

A robust and growing network makes Pidilite products accessible across demographics and geographies. The Company has an annual turnover of ~Rs. 7300 Crore and employs over 6,000 people as part of its workforce.

For more information, please visit: https://www.pidilite.com/