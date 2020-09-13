Sudha Murthy Sells Vegetables Every Year to Get Rid of Ego? Old Picture of Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy's Wife Goes Viral, Here is What Pic is About

New Delhi, September 13: An old picture of Sudha Murthy, wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, is going viral on social media platforms with a false claim. A number of Twitter users on Sunday shared the old picture of Sudha Murthy claiming that she sells vegetables every year to get rid of ego. While the picture is in fact of Sudha Murthy, the claim attributed to it is not entirely true. Indian Army, China's PLA Engaged in Fresh Clash at Pangong Tso Near LAC? PIB Fact Check Terms Reports Fake News.

Also Read | National Nutrition Week 2020: From Apple, Orange to Spinach, Here Are 11 Fruits and Vegetables Which Should be Part of Your Diet Daily

A humble human being, Sudha Murthy participates in social activities run by communities, religious groups and NGOs. The viral picture is of her helping out at the kitchen of Raghavendra Swamy temple in Bengaluru as her social service engagements. Many people on Twitter called out those who were sharing Sudha Murthy's old picture with the claim that she sells vegetables as some annual routine. Alien Creature With Human-Like Face Attacking Farmers in Rajasthan? Know Truth Behind Viral Picture.

Twitterati Who Claim Sudha Murthy Sells Vegetables Every Year to Get Rid of Ego:

Also Read | Vegetable Price Rise in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh: Soaring Rates Send Onions, Tomatoes And Potatoes Out of Common Man’s Reach

#DidYouKnow Sudha Murti (Wife of #Infosys founder Narayan Murthy whose wealth is over 2500cr) sells vegetables in front of Venkateshwar Temple for 1 day every year to get rid of any kind of EGO अहंकार 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PWknpJxXmD — Raghav Chaudhary (@MrRChaudhary) September 12, 2020





Every year Sudha Murthy, wife of founder Infosys, spends one year selling vegetables to get rid of Ego. How one doesn’t let money change their values. pic.twitter.com/9MbkpZcVoc — Surbhi (@surbhig_) September 12, 2020





Every year Sudha Murthy, wife of founder Infosys Narayana Murti, spends one year selling vegetables to get rid of Ego. She sell vegetables in front of Venkateshwar temple for 1 day in every year. Simply greaty lady🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/v5vz5SuC4K — Rohit Suthar 🇮🇳 (@RohitSuthar73) September 13, 2020





Fact About Sudha Murthy's Viral Picture:

The photo of Sudha Murthy is going around with incorrect information. She's not selling vegetables as some annual routine. It's an old photo of her volunteering somewhere. She's being needlessly trolled because somebody peddled misinformation. — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) September 13, 2020





It is her, but she is not selling veggies. She helps out in the Raghavendra Swamy temple Jayanagar kitchen at times as a form of service — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) September 13, 2020





People Circulating this Picture of Sudha Murthy (Wife of Infosys founder) claiming she sells vegetables once every year. And others lauding or debating it. While she is a humble person, she does not sell vegetables. This is Old Pic of her doing community services at a Temple pic.twitter.com/OBGl6dxAxZ — Joy (@Joydas) September 13, 2020





While Sudha Murthy does a lot of philanthropic activities, the claim that she sells vegetables every year is not correct. At a time when fake news is rampant and misinformation spread like a wildfire, LatestLY advises its users to be cautious. Don't believe anything or everything that you receive on WhatsApp or see on Facebook and Twitter. Make sure you verify facts before sharing anything on social media.