    Sudha Murthy Sells Vegetables Every Year to Get Rid of Ego? Old Picture of Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy's Wife Goes Viral, Here is What Pic is About

    Aadil Ikram

    New Delhi, September 13: An old picture of Sudha Murthy, wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, is going viral on social media platforms with a false claim. A number of Twitter users on Sunday shared the old picture of Sudha Murthy claiming that she sells vegetables every year to get rid of ego. While the picture is in fact of Sudha Murthy, the claim attributed to it is not entirely true. Indian Army, China's PLA Engaged in Fresh Clash at Pangong Tso Near LAC? PIB Fact Check Terms Reports Fake News.

    Also Read | National Nutrition Week 2020: From Apple, Orange to Spinach, Here Are 11 Fruits and Vegetables Which Should be Part of Your Diet Daily

    A humble human being, Sudha Murthy participates in social activities run by communities, religious groups and NGOs. The viral picture is of her helping out at the kitchen of Raghavendra Swamy temple in Bengaluru as her social service engagements. Many people on Twitter called out those who were sharing Sudha Murthy's old picture with the claim that she sells vegetables as some annual routine. Alien Creature With Human-Like Face Attacking Farmers in Rajasthan? Know Truth Behind Viral Picture.

    Twitterati Who Claim Sudha Murthy Sells Vegetables Every Year to Get Rid of Ego:

    Also Read | Vegetable Price Rise in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh: Soaring Rates Send Onions, Tomatoes And Potatoes Out of Common Man’s Reach




    Fact About Sudha Murthy's Viral Picture:




    While Sudha Murthy does a lot of philanthropic activities, the claim that she sells vegetables every year is not correct. At a time when fake news is rampant and misinformation spread like a wildfire, LatestLY advises its users to be cautious. Don't believe anything or everything that you receive on WhatsApp or see on Facebook and Twitter. Make sure you verify facts before sharing anything on social media.

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.