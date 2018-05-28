SUCI(C) stages protest over fuel price hike in Kolkata

The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) held protest outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Monday. The protest was against the fuel price hike. The protestors demanded to reduce fuel price immediately. Few days ago, petrol and diesel prices were increased by the Central Government, which has been revised. The revised petrol prices in metropolitan cities are- Delhi: Rs 78.27 per litre; Mumbai: Rs 86.08; Kolkata: Rs 80.76 and Chennai: Rs 81.11. Meanwhile, the cost of diesel per liter has also been increased and the revised prices in Delhi are - Rs 69.17 and Mumbai Rs 73.64 per litre.