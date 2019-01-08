Successful in fulfilling promises made to farmers in manifesto: Bhupesh Baghel

After state assembly session got over while speaking to ANI on farmer loan waiver issue Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "With supplementary budget of Rs 10,395 crore, total budget for Chhattisgarh is now of Rs 1,05,170 crore. I am satisfied that we are being successful in fulfilling the promises made to the farmers in our manifesto. Chhattisgarh is the first state in India that is buying paddy on a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,500 per quintal".