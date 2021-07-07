Success Gyan's Super Growth Summit focuses on holistic growth & transformation with a line up of the 14 of the world's best trainers

- Speakers include Gaur Gopal Das, Ashish Vidyarthi & Dr John Demartini CHENNAI, India, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A unique seven-hour masterclass to holistic success and fulfilment in life, the upcoming virtual Super Growth Summit by Success Gyan features a line-up of 14 world-class trainers that help one learn, get inspired, and transform their life in the fields of career, business, leadership, health, lifestyle and productivity. Highlighted by ace success and personal development coaches Gaur Gopal Das, Dr. John Demartini and Ashish Vidyarthi, the virtual Summit will take place online on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Dubbed as India's largest online growth summit, the event holds the key to unlocking the best version of oneself and learning powerful and proven techniques to carve a life of passion, purpose and profit from international trainers who themselves are best at what they do.

Success Gyan, India's leading training platform, has invited Gaur Gopal Das, a monk and inspirational life coach; Dr. John Demartini, a human behavioral specialist, international author who has been featured in the movie 'The Secret'; and Ashish Vidyarthi, a national award-winning actor, prolific speaker and motivational interventionist.

The expert trainers speaking at the event include Siddharth Rajsekar, Info-Marketing Expert; Blair Singer, World Renowned Speaker and the Bestselling Author; Rajiv Talreja, Business Coach; Prachi Mayekar, Transformational Coach; Sawan Kapoor, Career Coach; Puja Puneet, Life Designer and the Founder and CEO of Life by Design; Thaddeus Lawrence, Trainer, Author and Founder of Runaway Success Learning Practice; Mac Attram, Business coach and Millionaire Entrepreneur; Dr MV Priyank, Abundance and Wellness Coach; and Meghana Dikshit, Brain Coach and Founder of De Mantraa.

At the Super Growth Summit, attendees will learn how to unlock the world's simplest and most efficient business management system, power up their careers, land their dream jobs and triple income fast.

In the field of lifestyle and health, the trainers will focus on learning to become abundant in health, wealth and financial relationships, forming empowering habits with ease and rewiring one's subconscious mind for ultimate success. When it comes to productivity and performance, one can hope to identify the elements that are blocking success and removing them permanently. Finally, the Summit also trains one to be undefeatable and unstoppable and build a business that can grow without seamlessly.

'Adding value and becoming the best version of oneself is part of any individual's lifelong learning experience. It is needed even more in these challenging and uncertain times. We are proud to host the Super Growth Summit that builds on the expertise of 14 international speakers to help attendees learn, grow and rise in their lives,' said Surendran J, Founder & CEO, Success Gyan.

'It is going to be a great pleasure to speak at the Super Growth Summit by Success Gyan. I look forward to sharing my thoughts on how to get out of the 'survive' mode and enter into the 'thrive' mode, especially during these turbulent times,' said Gaur Gopal Das, world-renowned lifestyle coach and spiritual leader.

Register for the Super Growth Summit for free at www.supergrowthsummit.com.

Date: July 10, 2021 Time: 9.30am - 4.30pm About Success Gyan: Launched in 2012, Success Gyan is one of India's top training platforms that was built with an aim to inspire, empower and encourage people to transform their lives with world class education and training in all key fields of life like Personal Development, Business Acceleration, Career Upgradation and Financial Management and many more.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1558974/Success_Gyan_Summit.jpg PWR PWR