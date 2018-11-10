Submerge to launch music label

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Mumbai-based dance music booking agency, curator and artiste management company Submerge, which has clocked 15 years, is launching a music label.

Founded in 2003 by Nikhil Chinapa and Pearl and Hermit Sethi, Submerge brought together dance music heads in India. It manages multiple artists and curates popular dance music events in India like Satellite Beachside in Goa.

The label, to be called Submerge Music, will provide Indian producers an opportunity to catch the attention of international listeners.

"We just felt it was time, not just for us at Submerge but also for the wealth of talent India has begun to produce in the electronic music space," Nikhil, one of the Submerge founders and music entrepreneur, said in a statement on the decision to launch Submerge Music.

"Over the years, we've promoted electronic music, regardless of its sub-genre. However at the label, we're starting by focusing on underground music before we expand our horizons and our repertoire, both of which will happen in time.

"While we encourage Indian artistes to push boundaries, we are also going to actively engage in Artistes and Repertoire work, encouraging collaborations between local and international artistes. The world truly is our oyster and we're going to explore it to the fullest," he added.

The first release on the label is by Manny and Ajmal, who have performed together in the past as BLaNK. The 11-track album called "11:11" will release on Sunday when the label goes live.

