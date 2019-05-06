Submarine 'Vela' of Project 75 launched in Mumbai

Indian Navy's fourth stealth Scorpene class Submarine Vela of Project 75 has been launched on Monday at the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai. Post the launch, the submarine is set to commence sea trials. The submarines are being built at Mazagon Dock Limited, with the main collaborator being M/S Naval group, France. Secretary (Defence Production) Ajay Kumar was the chief guest for the launch ceremony ad Veena Ajay Kumar was the lady dignitary who performed the ceremony. The steel cutting of this submarine commenced in July 2009. The submarine has completed joining of all its section. It would be using indigenous developed batteries by M/S Exide, India.