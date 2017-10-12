Subhash Ghai hails Anupam Kher's appointment as FTII chairman, says it's an apt decision

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai lauded the appointment of Anupam Kher as the new chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). Hailing the decision, he said it's an apt decision taken by the Centre and asserted that Kher understands cinema at all levels. He said, "This is an apt decision taken by Government to appoint Anupam Kher as FTII chairman. He understands cinema at all levels as he himself has been a veteran actor and a theatre person for three decades and above all he is an experienced teacher in drama and films." He added, "I really wish him and the institution all the very best. India needs many more institutes like these which come directly under experts and academicians."For the unversed, Anupam Kher, on Wednesday, was appointed as the new chairman of Film and Television Institute of India. The veteran actor replaced former television actor Gajendra Chauhan. Prior to joining the FTII as its chairman, Kher has also held the chairman's post in the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and National School of Drama (NSD).