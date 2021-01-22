Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021: Quotes, Images and Wishes

Subhash Chandra Bose, also known as Netaji was born on 23 January, 1897 in Cuttack, Odisha. He was an Indian freedom fighter and also the leader of Indian National Army, also known as the Azad Hind Fauj. His revolutionary ideas played a very important role in the Indian National Movement.

Every year, our country celebrates Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti on 23 January, his birth anniversary.

Here Are Some Revolutionary Quotes by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“Freedom is not given - it is taken”

“We should have but one desire today - the desire to die so that India may live - the desire to face a martyr’s death, so that the path to freedom may be paved with the martyr’s blood.”

“It is only on the basis of undiluted nationalism and of perfect justice and impartiality that the Indian Army of Liberation can be built up.”

“When we stand, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a wall of granite; when we march, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a steamroller.”

“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give, if you want to get.”

“Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible.”

“No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.”

“The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are.”

“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.

“Give me blood and I will give you freedom!”

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: Wishes for Your Family & Friends

Wishing everyone on the occasion of Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti. Today we are here because he was there to fight for us.

Let us salute the iconic freedom fighter who showed great courage to bring freedom to India

Let's work towards the betterment of our country daily. Warm wishes on Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: Images

