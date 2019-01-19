Subhash Bose fought against British, we have to fight against theives: Hardik Patel

Giving a boost to the 'United India rally' in West Bengal's Kolkata, Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Saturday said that the opposition has to fight against 'Chor' (thieves). Patel likened the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government with thieves while giving reference of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose who fought with British. He said, "Subhash Chandra Bose gave a slogan, "Tum Mujhe Khoon Do Mein Tumhe Azadi Doonga" and today seeing this crowd I feel that Bose fought with British and we need to fight together against 'Chor' (thieves) and only then we will be able to save the nation. I thank Mamata Banerjee for gathering such a huge crowd which will unite everyone in ousting the 'Gundas' from this country." The entire opposition is seen united in a show of strength in the rally which was called by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.