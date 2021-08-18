Subhas Chandra Bose Death Anniversary: 10 Famous Quotes by Netaji

Subhas Chandra Bose also popularly known as Netaji was an Indian freedom fighter and a revolutionary. The title ‘Netaji’ was conferred to him by German and Indian officials at the Special Bureau of India in Berlin.

Subhas Chandra Bose was born on 23 January 1897 in Cuttack, Orrisa, now known as Odisha. While growing up he became a follower of Swami Vivekananda, and espoused strong socialist values.

He led the Indian National Army or Azad Hind Fauj in 1943 to free India from British rule. Netaji's Nationalist ideas inspired million of people to fight for the freedom of India.

On 18 August 1945, he reportedly died at a hospital in Taiwan as a result of injuries from a plane crash.

Here are some famous quotes by the revolutionary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose.

10 Famous Quotes by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ""Freedom is not given - it is taken"" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ""We should have but one desire today - the desire to die so that India may live - the desire to face a martyr's death, so that the path to freedom may be paved with the martyr's blood."" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ""It is only on the basis of undiluted nationalism and of perfect justice and impartiality that the Indian Army of Liberation can be built up."" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ""The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are."" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ""One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives."" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ""Give me blood and I will give you freedom!"" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ""When we stand, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a wall of granite; when we march, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a steamroller."" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ""Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give, if you want to get."" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ""Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible."" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ""No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions."" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose