Subhas Chandra Bose Death Anniversary: 10 Famous Quotes by Netaji

The Quint
·2-min read

Subhas Chandra Bose also popularly known as Netaji was an Indian freedom fighter and a revolutionary. The title ‘Netaji’ was conferred to him by German and Indian officials at the Special Bureau of India in Berlin.

Subhas Chandra Bose was born on 23 January 1897 in Cuttack, Orrisa, now known as Odisha. While growing up he became a follower of Swami Vivekananda, and espoused strong socialist values.

He led the Indian National Army or Azad Hind Fauj in 1943 to free India from British rule. Netaji's Nationalist ideas inspired million of people to fight for the freedom of India.

On 18 August 1945, he reportedly died at a hospital in Taiwan as a result of injuries from a plane crash.

Here are some famous quotes by the revolutionary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose.

Also Read: The Other Side of Subhas Chandra Bose

10 Famous Quotes by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose "“Freedom is not given - it is taken”" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose "“We should have but one desire today - the desire to die so that India may live - the desire to face a martyr’s death, so that the path to freedom may be paved with the martyr’s blood.”" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose "“It is only on the basis of undiluted nationalism and of perfect justice and impartiality that the Indian Army of Liberation can be built up.”" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose "“The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are.”" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose "“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.”" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose "“Give me blood and I will give you freedom!”" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose "“When we stand, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a wall of granite; when we march, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a steamroller.”" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose "“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give, if you want to get.”" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose "“Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible.”" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose "“No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.”" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose . Read more on Lifestyle by The Quint.India May Get Its First Female CJI as 3 Women Among 9 Judges Recommended to SCSubhas Chandra Bose Death Anniversary: 10 Famous Quotes by Netaji . Read more on Lifestyle by The Quint.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Monday rose by Rs 59 to Rs 4,939 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market.

  • U.S. Troops Fire in Air to Scatter Afghan Civilians at Kabul Airport

    Hundreds of Afghans have jammed the airport trying to get out of the country after Taliban insurgents entered the capital on Sunday

  • PM Modi to interact with contingent for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games tomorrow

    New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian para-athlete contingent for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Tuesday at 11 am via video conferencing, according to an official statement.

  • AAP to make important announcement for Uttarakhand on Tuesday: Kejriwal

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his party will make a very important announcement for Uttarakhand on August 17 that will prove to be a milestone in the state's development.

  • United Airlines Rerouting Some Flights to Avoid Afghanistan Airspace

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in July imposed new flight restrictions over Afghanistan for U.S. airlines and other U.S. operators.

  • Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices on Monday rose by Rs 11.6 to Rs 1,437 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

  • Rare orchid species found in U'khand

    Dehradun, Aug 16 (PTI) A rare variety of orchid has been discovered in Mandal area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district by the state forest department.

  • 'Even Post-Independence Savarkar Remained Politically Untouchable In India': Dr Vikram Sampath

    On India's 75th Independence Day, The Quint's Nishtha Gautam discusses VD Savarkar's contested legacy with his biographer Dr Vikram Sampath. This detailed conversation touches upon fake news, Hindutva, Savarkar's attitudes towards caste, his relationship with Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, and his opinions on India's Muslims. Gautam and Sampath also discuss revisions in history and the issue of censorship in India.

  • Kulath Ki Dal | Wholesome and Toothsome Uttarakhand's Delicacy

    If you are looking for something really healthy and super tasty to add to your everyday's diet. Then Kulath Ki Dal is the dish you need. The traditional food of Uttarakhand is known for its nutritive values and immense fitness benefits help you curb all your health issues.

  • Emirates Airline Suspends Flights to Kabul

    Fellow Dubai state-owned carrier Flydubai earlier has also suspended flights to Kabul.

  • MP: Night safari launched in Indore's Ralamandal Sanctuary

    Indore, Aug 16 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh forest department has started a night safari facility in the reserve area of Ralamandal Sanctuary in Indore in order to turn it into a major spot for wildlife tourism.

  • Man, woman attempt self-immolation outside Supreme Court in Delhi

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A man and a woman allegedly attempted suicide outside the Supreme Court here on Monday by setting themselves on fire, police said.

  • Lineman electrocuted in UP village

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 16 (PTI) A 45-year-old lineman was electrocuted after he came in contact with a high tension wire in a village here Monday, police said.

  • U'khand CM Dhami congratulates Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan

    Dehradun, Aug 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday congratulated Pawandeep Rajan for winning the 12th season of music reality show Indian Idol.

  • MP: Over 1,300 kg ganja worth Rs 1.5 cr seized; 2 held

    Indore, Aug 16 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized 1,376 kg of ganja worth around Rs 1.5 crore from a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district and arrested two persons in this connection, an NCB official said on Monday.

  • She The First | Karnam Malleswari: The Olympic Legend You Know, the Journey You Don't

    1970s. India. Women athletes were very rare and those who chose to pursue sports were ridiculed, rebuked, or rejected. But all that was about to change forever... A little girl born in a small village in Andhra Pradesh went on to quite literally 'lift' her nation onto a global pedestal. She was shunned by the local coach, demotivated by her near ones, and rejected by most... But from all the societal let downs, emerged a hero. This is Karnam Malleswari's story. She is the first Indian woman to w

  • Woman held for stealing from people in guise of begging

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 16 (PTI) A woman who used to steal from people under the garb of begging has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said Monday.

  • 4 Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank

    Ramallah [Palestine], August 16 (ANI): At least four Palestinian suspects were killed in a gun battle with Israeli security forces in the northern West Bank city of Jenin in the predawn hours of Monday morning, Time of Israel citing Palestinian media reported.

  • India's July WPI inflation eases to 11.16% y/y - govt

    India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 11.16% in July from the previous month's 12.07%, helped by lower increases in the cost of fuel and food items, government data showed on Monday. Food prices rose 4.46% in July on the year compared to 6.66% in the previous month while prices of fuel items were up 26.02% year-on-year compared to 32.83% in June, the data showed. A low-base effect also contributed to the WPI inflation in July, since it stood at minus 0.25% in the corresponding month of 2020.

  • AI diverts Chicago-Delhi flight to avoid 'uncontrolled' Afghan airspace

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Air India on Monday diverted its Chicago-Delhi flight toward Sharjah in the UAE to avoid Afghanistan airspace after it was declared uncontrolled by authorities at Kabul airport, senior officials said.