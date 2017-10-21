Suarez to miss Uruguay friendlies

Montevideo, Oct 21 (IANS) Luis Suarez has been omitted from Uruguay's squad for international friendlies against Poland and Austria next month as he recovers from a knee injury.

The 30-year-old is expected to remain available for Barcelona despite struggling to overcome the problem, sustained during Barcelona's Spanish Supercup defeat to Real Madrid in August, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The medical department of Barcelona has proposed that Luis Suarez undertake medical and physiological treatment for a week from November 11 in order to continue the rehabilitation of his right knee," the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) said in a statement.

"For this reason, the player will not participate in the friendly games planned for November 10 and 14 against Poland and Austria."

The friendlies will be Uruguay's first matches since they secured a place in the 2018 World Cup by beating Bolivia 4-2 in their final qualifier earlier this month.

--IANS

sam/vm