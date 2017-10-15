Suarez equalizer gives Barcelona valuable points

Madrid, Oct 15 (IANS) FC Barcelona surrendered their 100 percent record at the start to the football season but took a valuable point with a 1-1 draw away to Atletico Madrid.

Playing in front of a packed stadium with the stands packed with Spain flags, Atletico surrendered possession to Barca, but defended solidly and took the lead when Saul Niguez produced a thunderbolt shot into the corner of the net in the 21st minute on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The second half saw Barca push Atletico deeper back and the entry of Sergi Roberto gave them more of a thrust in attack, but it was not until the 82nd minute that Luis Suarez levelled the scores following a cross from the full back.

Leo Messi nearly won the game with the last kick of the game, but his powerfully hit free kick embedded in the midriff of Atletico keeper, Jan Oblak, and the points were shared.

