Suarez cruises into 4th round at French Open

Paris, June 3 (IANS) Spanish woman tennis player Carla Suarez made it to the fourth round in the French Open after a straight sets win over Ukrainian Elena Vesnina on Saturday.

The No. 21 seeded Spaniard, who reached the fourth round at the French Open for the fourth time in her career, defeated 14th seed Vesnina 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 43 minutes, reports Efe.

Meanwhile, French Alize Cornet registered a 6-2, 6-2 victory over world No. 8 Polish Agnieszka Radwanska in an hour and 19 minutes, marching into the fourth round.

"I don't have any words, I'm so happy. We work so hard for moments like this all year round. It's been very difficult with my injury so that makes it even sweeter to be here into the fourth round," said Cornet, who had skipped the Madrid and Rome tournaments due to an injury in her right foot.

