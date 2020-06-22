With Style Reflective of Home Minister, Amit Shah's Wife Makes Rare Public Appearance

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah's pitch to turn CAPF canteens into 'swadeshi' has received public support from his own household with his wife, in a rare public appearance, announcing her complete support to the decision. She said it was an opportunity to become self-reliant as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisaged for the country.

"In one of the major decisions, it has been decided to sell only swadeshi goods at CAPF canteens. PM Modi had appealed to make India atma nirbhar. We must seize the opportunity especially for self help groups which are part of CWA. This is a praiseworthy step," Mrs Sonal Shah said while addressing members of the CRPF family welfare association.

CWA is an association of family members of CRPF personnel which is celebrating it's silver jubilee. She also mentioned that 50,000 family members of the personnel will benefit from the 'swadeshi' push at CAPF canteens.

Sonal Shah began her virtual address to the family members of CRPf personnel by paying her homage to the martyrs of Indo-China border clash at Ladakh. "I want to begin by paying my homage to 20 soldiers who were martyred at the border," she said while making a reference to the national police memorial and the sacrifice of policemen across the country.

Shah also unveiled the Silver Jubilee mission statement of CWA which reads- "SHASAKT PARIVAR-SABAL RASHTRA KA ADHAR" - Empowered Family is the basis of a powerful nation.

DG of CRPF and other senior officers participated in the webinar which was beamed live to personnel and their families.

In a style reflective of the Union home minister's public speaking, Shah also ended her short speech on the note of Vande Mataram.