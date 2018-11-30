How to style matha patti, nose rings

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Make a unique statement this wedding season by styling your wedding trousseau with trendy matha patti and nose rings.

Jagrati Shringi, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, Voylla and Razia Kunj, Artisinal Jewellery Designer, list down some jewellery styling tips for you to dazzle on your special day:

* Side-swept style: One of the hottest styles of maang tikkas that every bride loves adorn nowadays. This style is commonly called as 'Nawabi style and half matha patti'. This matha patti falls on the side of the forehead, instead of being placed in the center.

* Over-sized matha patti: If you want to make a distinct look on your wedding day, you can opt for bigger-sized matha patti. You can pick any style -- from floral or circular pattern studded with different stones that will make you stand out as the bride with the most elegant taste.

* Nathani: Inspired by the brides from Rajasthan, Gujarat and other western part of India, women are opting for circular nathani with or without chain. But while accessorising, the nose ring one should always be careful as it may overpower your personality.

* Nose pins: A lot of young generation likes to pair smaller nose pins with their western wear thus creating a statement through fusion. While donning chunky Nose pin, one must be careful of their face cut and structure.

