Stuti Khandwala clears NEET, JEE, AIIMS, JIPMER, chooses research on mental illness at MIT

Surat-based Stuti Khandwala who hit headlines for clearing four top competitive exams NEET, JEE Main, AIIMS and JIPMER, besides securing a scholarship from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has decided to pursue research in the premier US institute. MIT has extended 90 per cent scholarship to her. She has opted for research on mental illness. While speaking to ANI, Stuti said, "I have secured a 90 per cent scholarship offer from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), I will finally be doing research there for the next 4 years. I want to do research on mental illness, so that I can work for country's upliftment." The 18-year-old student has secured all India rank 10 in AIIMS entrance exam. Stuti had secured 71st rank in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), 27th in JIPMER entrance test and passed JEE Main with 99.91 percentile.