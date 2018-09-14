Stupidity of Pranab Mukherjee to have attended RSS event: Owaisi

Taking his criticism for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a step further, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed former President Pranab Mukherjee for attending an RSS event in the past. Owaisi criticised Mukherjee and said, "After understanding RSS ideology we have been fighting against it. If anyone else wants to repeat the stupidity and immaturity that Pranab Mukherjee has done by going there, they will bring ruin on themselves."