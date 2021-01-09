Study Online: Indian Embassy After China Denies Flight Permission

Lakhs of Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities have been advised to continue their courses online as Beijing has denied New Delhi the permission to operate charter flights between the two countries, citing a relapse of COVID-19 restrictions in China as the reason, reported PTI.

In a statement issued on Friday, 8 January, the Indian Embassy in Beijing said that although Indian diplomats have continuously raised the issue with their Chinese counterparts, there’s been no positive outcome so far.

"“In fact, with reports of resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China, authorities have further reinforced epidemic controls and restrictions on travel and entry into China. The suspension of visas of Indian nationals issued before 2 November 2020 is an instance of these enhanced controls.”" - Statement from Indian Embassy in BeijingRestrictions May Not Be Lifted Soon

Further, the Indian Embassy said that China has “denied permission for operation of any chartered flights” between the two countries, citing strict COVID-19 measures.

The statement also said that the Chinese side has informed that COVID-19 restrictions that are in place are “not likely to be relaxed in coming months.”

China has also informed the embassy that Indian students in Chinese universities are likely to continue their studies for the next semester online.

Around 23,000 Indian students are enrolled across various Chinese universities and a large segment is pursuing medicine.

