Students Urges NCERT to Include Northeast History in Curriculum

Following the Ludhiana-based YouTuber’s racist slur against Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering, several students from northeast India have come together on social media to create a Twitter Storm. The students are demanding the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to include the history of the northeast in its syllabus.

The Twitter Storm is scheduled for June 4, from 6 to 8 pm, when participants will tweet with the hashtags #AChapterForNE and #NortheastMatters appealing that the region’s ethnicity, history, personalities, natural resources and patriotic movement, are included as a mandatory chapter in NCERT textbooks. The students believe that ignorance towards the northeast region has led to the perpetual racist attacks that they face when they move to other parts of the country.

Several tweets demanded NCERT to include history and culture of northeastern states of India in its syllabus. One of the organisers of the Twitter Storm and Advisor, North East Students’ Union (NESU), Vadodara Debonil Baruah tweeted last week that there should be a “mandatory chapter” in NCERT highlighting the society and people of northeastern states.

There should me mandatory chapter in NCERT highlighting society and people of NE states. Only through education this identity related issues of NE can be solved. #NorthEastMatters #AchapterforNEIndia@DrRPNishank @himantabiswa @narendramodi — Debonil Baruah (@DebonilB) May 27, 2021

I wonder ! How much numbers of Signature Campaign Petitions and Twitter Campaigns succeeded till today. Even though, We should rise our voice and show our dissent against injustice occurred around the World.#AChapterForNE#NorthEastMatters#NCERT pic.twitter.com/Y3bAk9xAA9 — Jumi Jini (@jini_jumi) June 1, 2021

As students of NE India, we urge and plead that the Government of India to include the history, the traditions, the cultures and the geographical region of North-Eastern states in NCERT syllabus. #AchapterforNE#NortheastMatters#ncert @ZoramthangaCM@DrRPNishank pic.twitter.com/axJ88w3cNg — David Lalrinchhana (@DavidLalrinchh4) May 31, 2021

YouTuber Paras Singh’s problematic comment on Arunachal Pradesh and its MLA was what triggered this movement. Last month, the YouTuber with 4 lakh 68 thousand subscribers, made a racist comment against Ering’s appearance saying he did not “look Indian” and went on to say that Arunachal Pradesh was not a part of India, but China. The comment left many people from the region livid on social media.

Following the outrage, Paras was booked for sedition, promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and other sections of the Indian Penal Code for inciting hatred against the people of Arunachal Pradesh. The YouTuber was remanded for six days of judicial custody by an Arunachal Pradesh court. He was brought to Itanagar from Ludhiana by a Special Investigation Team of the Arunachal Pradesh Police on May 27.

