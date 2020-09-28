Students to Be Rewarded With Scholarship Up to Rs 1 Lakh Through National Scholarship Exam? PIB Debunks False News, Reveals Truth Behind Fake Website

New Delhi, September 28: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that a website under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs is providing students a scholarship up to Rs 1 lakh through National Scholarship Exam (NSE). The misleading post was being widely cicurated on social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, resulting in confusion among students. The fake post claims that 'M&N platform under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs values the efforts of the students in their journey to attain knowledge and to help them, and through National Scholarship Exam, the students will be rewarded with a cash scholarship up to 1 lakh. WhatsApp Post Claiming People Who Worked Between 1990 And 2020 Are Eligible to Get Rs 12 Lakh Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Finds The Message Fake.

The claim states: 'A website stating to be working under Ministry of Corporate Affairs is claiming to reward students with scholarship up to 1 Lakh through National Scholarship Exam'. Dismissing the fake news, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the website making such claims is fake and MCA is not conducting National Scholarship Exam to offer any scholarship to any student. 'This website is Fake. MCA is not conducting National Scholarship Exam to offer any scholarship", the fact-check by PIB stated.

Claim: A website stating to be working under Ministry of Corporate Affairs is claiming to reward students with scholarship upto 1 Lakh through National Scholarship Exam

#PIBFactCheck:This website is #Fake. MCA is not conducting National Scholarship Exam to offer any scholarship pic.twitter.com/rzHjXGIrnx — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 27, 2020



Earlier in June, a similar misleading claim triggered confusion among students. In the fake claim it was stated that the National scholarship portal was offering a scholarship of Rs 10,000 for college students. Later, a fact- check by PIB debunked the fake news and urged people not to believe in such fraudulent websites that spread such rumours.

At a time when the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and WhastApp have been flooded with misinformation and fake news, triggering panic and chaos among people. The government has time and again urged people to be alert of such fake news and visit government websites for any such announcement.