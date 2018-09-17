Students perform 'hawan' on PM Modi's b'day in Varanasi

Special 'hawan' and prayers were offered on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 68th birthday in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The 'hawan' was conducted by students of Panini Kanya Maha Vidyalay. Birthday greetings and wishes have been pouring in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday since morning. PM will celebrate his birthday in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observes the day, September 17, as 'Sewa Diwas' across India. The party leaders organise various welfare programmes like cleanliness drives and blood donation camps on the occasion.