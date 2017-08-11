Students make people aware about ill effects of drugs, liquor

To spread awareness among people, students along with human rights activists held rally in Hyderabad on Friday. Students displayed their thoughts on this social evil by were holding placards and banners. Giving details, President of Citizen First Human Rights Accusation K. Anand said, "Drugs have been smuggled into India and a lot of drugs have been seized in Telangana state." Recently, lots of drug racketees were caught and also a few prominent personalities from film fraternity were questioned by Excise department officials in Telangana, which ignited anger among the people of the state.