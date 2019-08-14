Students make human chain to celebrate Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan

At least 670 students of a school came forward to show their enthusiasm for Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan in a unique way in Gujarat's Surat. They made human chain by positioning themselves to form the Tricolour and 'rakhi'. India got Independence on August 15, 1947 and will celebrate 73rd Independence Day this year. The preparations for the celebrations are on full-swing in whole country. Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival and celebrates the relationship of brother-sister. 'Raksha Bandhan' is a Sanskrit word, which translates in English to "the bond of protection, obligation, or care".