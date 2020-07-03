Students in Gulf Countries Move SC Seeking NEET 2020 Exam Centres

Nearly 4,000 students from Gulf countries, majority of them originally from Kerala, moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 1 July, to organise examination centres abroad to appear for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (undergraduate). The exam is scheduled to be held on 26 July, reported The Times of India.

The students have requested examination centres for the postponement of the exam to a time when it is conducive to appear for thr exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the report, most students have registered with Indian embassies in Qatar, Oman, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to be repatriated under the Vande Bharat mission flights. However, they could not be accommodated to other category of citizen stuck abroad.

The report further states that National Testing Agency, the body which conducts NEET, will only open examination centres abroad if the Medical Council of India approves the proposal.

After receiving multiple requests being sent by aspirants to postpone the competitive engineering and medical entrance exams, Union HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on 2 July announced that a committee has been set up under the leadership of NTA to review the situation and will submit its recommendations on the conduct of JEE Main and NEET (UG) 2020.

