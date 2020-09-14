Students' Federation of India holds protest outside state legislative assembly over NEP 2020

Shimla (HP), Sep 14 (ANI): Members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) held protest in Shimla on September 14. The protest was staged outside Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly against the National Education Policy 2020. SFI members were also anguished over state government’s statement of implementing the National Education Policy 2020 first in their state. They banged utensils to show their disagreement to the policy. NEP 2020, approved on July 29 this year, outlines vision of India’s new education system.