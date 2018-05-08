Students from Afghanistan graduate with flying colours from Himachal Pradesh

Students from Afghanistan graduated from Himachal Pradesh university and they hoped to contribute towards economic, political and educational growth of the country. Reportedly, India sponsors over a 1,000 scholarships and hosts over 16,000 Afghan students. Over a dozen students from Afghanistan passed in various courses from Himachal Pradesh University. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai got his degree in international relations and political science from the same university in 1983. The students wish to go back and help in the nation-building process and bring an end to decades of war.