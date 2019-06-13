Student visa day observed to celebrate educational exchange between India and US in Delhi

United States (US) missions in India observed the fifth annual student visa day to celebrate educational ties between India and the US. The day is dedicated to help qualified Indian students who prepare for their higher studies in the United States and connect them with various educational universities. A network of US-sponsored advising centres dedicated to assisting students in finding the appropriate university was also set-up during this day. On the occasion, Charge d'Affaires MaryKay Loss Carlson in New Delhi and Consulate General throughout India congratulated the applicants as they joined the growing ranks of Indian students who choose to study in the US at the world's leading academic institutions.