Stuck in a maze of caste, cops and laws, women's security in Uttar Pradesh has been a farce under successive state govts

Even as the country seethes in anger over the death of the Hathras gangrape victim, reports surfaced about the death of another victim in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur. The Dalit woman was allegedly drugged, gangraped and her body was mutilated. An eight-year-old was raped in Azamgarh while a 14-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour in Bulandshahr. Among the spate of chilling crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh over the last month are the cases involving a 13-year-old girl in Lakhimpur Kheri and a 70-year-old woman in Ballia.

While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the formation of a three-member SIT to probe the Hathras case and directed for a trial in a fast-track court, the incident comes only a few weeks after the chief minister launched Mission Durachari, which orders officials to name and shame harassers by putting up their posters in public. Operation Shakti was also conducted in Unnao, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lakhimpur, Rae Bareli and Lucknow Rural, which led to initiation of action against 2,200 people in a month.

The rise in crimes against women is also reflected in the National Crime Record Bureau's Crime in India 2019 report, according to which the figure rose by 7.3 percent as compared to 2018, with the highest numbers (14.7 percent of total cases) reported from Uttar Pradesh. The state also had the highest number of crimes against girl children under the POCSO Act, the most dowry cases and the second-highest number of rapes against Dalit women.

The dismal state of women's safety, however, was prevalent even in 2012, when Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party defeated the ruling Bahujan Samaj Party and came to power. As per a report that states NCRB figures, the number of rape cases registered daily were 68 in 2012, which increased to 92 in 2013, 100 in 2014 and 106 in 2016.

By 2014, as many as 38,467 crimes against women were registered in UP, which amounts to one every 15 minutes, IndiaSpend reported. Cases of crime against women increased by 61 percent between 2010-11 and 2014-15, with a 43 percent increase in rape cases and 21 percent increase in cases of kidnapping and abduction of girls in 2013-14 compared to the previous year, a Comptroller Auditor General report tabled in the state Assembly stated. 59 percent of the rape survivors were minors, the report further said.

It added that the Uttar Pradesh police was short of manpower (55 percent), with only 4.6 percent of the total force comprising women, a figure in stark contrast to the 2009 Home Ministry recommendation of 33 percent.

On 23 August, 2016, Yadav had informed the Assembly that 1,012 rape cases and 4,520 cases of harassment of women were reported in Uttar Pradesh between 15 March and 18 August. The information was revealed less than a month after a woman and her minor daughter were gang-raped on the Bulandshahr highway.

In 2017, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of crimes against women, with 56,011 cases. The state constituted 15.6 percent of all crimes against women in India. Of the 3.4 lakh crimes against women reported in the country, 56,000 came from Uttar Pradesh. This is 6,749 cases more than the number reported in 2016, and 20,103 more than those reported in 2015. Lucknow and Kanpur came second only to Patna in reporting dowry deaths.

The state capital was second to Delhi in the number of assaults with intent to outrage modesty of women. Of the four metros that reported the most cases for kidnapping and abduction with intent to force for marriage, three (Kanpur, Ghaziabad and Lucknow) were in Uttar Pradesh.

Data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2018 pegged Uttar Pradesh as the most unsafe for women, registering 59,445 cases of crime against women. Lucknow registered the highest number of cases of harassment of women in public transport, compared to other cities.

