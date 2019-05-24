Stubble burning practice continues in Punjab's Ludhiana, DC says 'efforts underway to stop it'

Farmers of Budhel village in Sudhar Tehsil burned stubble in Punjab's Ludhiana. The incidents of stubble burning are continuously rising in the state. Stubble burning results in a lot of air pollution in northern states of India. Despite ban on straw burning, farmers have continued their practice. PK Agrawal, DC Ludhiana said, "Efforts underway to stop stubble burning, we haven't fully stopped it, some cases have come to light, where farmers are doing it. We receive info through satellite on a daily basis."