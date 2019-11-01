Stubble burning continues in parts of Punjab

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on November 01 said that ease of doing business in India is definitely far higher and coordination between states and the Centre on dealing with a particular project is much better now than in the past. "Ease of doing business in India is definitely far higher, we can do even better, but we must remember that doing business in India means in most cases, working with state and Centre on a particular project and given the fact that we are such a large country, that makes a little more challenging but having said that, I can see that coordination between states and the Centre on dealing with a particular project is much better now than in the past," said Birla.