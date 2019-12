India's legendary racer and veteran F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan stressed on need of stronger support at grassroots level to churn out racers in India. "Motorsport is getting better in India but we have a long way to go," said Karthikeyan. "We need stronger system at grassroots level to produce more drivers," he added. Karthikeyan attended inaugural event of X1 Racing League in Greater Noida.