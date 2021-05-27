Stronger India-US health partnership can be a 'powerful force' to fight global COVID pandemic: Jaishankar

Washington, May 27 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday emphasised that a stronger India-US health partnership can be a 'powerful force' to fight the global COVID pandemic as he met top members of America's corporate sector and discussed India's priorities and the importance of strengthening critical supply chains and collaboration for production of vaccines and therapeutics.

Jaishankar arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday, as part of India's first Cabinet-level visit to the US.

The minister 'held wide ranging conversation this morning with members of @USIBC and #USGlobalTaskForce on Pandemic Relief,' the Indian Embassy here tweeted.

'Discussed #India's priorities and the importance of strengthening critical supply chains & collaboration for production of vaccines and therapeutics,' it said in another tweet.

During the discussion, Jaishankar 'emphasised that a stronger India-US health partnership can be a powerful force to fight the global pandemic', the embassy said.

The minister appreciated the participation of CEOs of US companies from diverse business sectors, their support for India’s efforts to fight the pandemic and US industry's firm commitment to advance India-US trade, investment and technology partnership, it said.

Earlier, US India Business Council said Jaishankar was briefed on the COVID-19 assistance being carried out by US businesses.

The meeting organised by USIBC, which is part of US Chambers of Commerce, was described as a 'productive' one.

Most of the engagements of the external affairs minister on Thursday are closed for the press.

During his three-day stay here, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his American counterpart Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, along with other key members of the Biden administration.

On Wednesday night, among others, he had a meeting with Congressman Brad Sherman, Co-Chair of House India Caucus.