Strong Sri Lanka is not only in interest of India but for entire Indian Ocean: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 29 held a joint press statement with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Delhi. While addressing the gathering, he said that a strong Sri Lanka is not only in the interest of India but that of the entire Indian Ocean region. "The mandate given to you (Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa) is the expression of the ambitions of the people of Sri Lanka for a strong country. A strong Sri Lanka is not only in the interest of India but that of the entire Indian Ocean region," he said. President Rajapaksa is on a three day visit to India.