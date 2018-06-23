Strong show by Indian boxers at Chemistry Cup

Indo Asian News Service

Halle (Germany), June 23 (IANS) Gaurav Solanki and Mohammed Hussamuddin won gold in their respective categories as Indian boxers ended up with a rich haul of medals at the Chemistry Cup here on Saturday.

Apart from the two gold medals, the Indians also clinched a silver and three bronze.

Solanki had to work hard for his win, beating Jorge Alejandro Merencio of Cuba in a hard fought final of the Flyweight (52 kilogram) category.

Hussamuddin meanwhile, defeated compatriot Madan Lal in an all-Indian final in the Bantamweight (56kg) division.

Amit Panghal (49kg), Dheeraj Rangi (64kg) and Narender (+91kg) got the bronze medals for India.

--IANS

ajb/vm