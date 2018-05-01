Strong Indian squad for Youth World Boxing Championship

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) After securing a rich haul of 11 medals at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships in Bangkok last week, Indian boxing got yet another huge shot in the arm as 16 young pugilists booked their spots for the 2018 AIBA Youth World Boxing Championship, the second highest by any Asian country in the fray.

A total of 10 women and six men have made the cut for the prestigious AIBA World Championships. The challenge in the women's department will be spearheaded by 2017 World Youth Champion Nitu (48 kilogram) and Shakshi (57kg) while national champion Jony (60kg) will look to pounce on this opportunity after missing out on the World Championship last year.

Accompanying them will be World Youth Championship bronze medallist Neha Yadav (+81kg), 2018 Asian Youth Championship gold medallist Manisha (64 kg) and Lalita (69 kg) along with Silver Medallists Anamika (51 kg), Astha Pahwa (75 kg) and Sakshi Gaidhani (81kg) and bronze medallist Divya Pawar (54kg).

In the men's department, Asian Youth Championship silver medallist Ankit (60kg) will spearhead the Indian charge. Bhavesh Kattimani (52 kg), bronze medallist at the recently held Asian Youths, Akash Kumar (56kg), Akash (56kg), Vijay Deep (69kg) and Ronak (81kg) will also look to bring home laurels for the country.

The World Championship will also serve as the last opportunity for the Indian boxers to qualify a complete field for the Youth Olympics to be held in Buenos Aires at the end of the year.

India have five quota places including three for men and two for women boxers. Jyoti Gulia (51kg) has already booked her stay at the marquee youth event by virtue of being crowned a Gold medallist in the 2017 World Championship in 2017, that was held in Guwahati last year.

The 16 young pugilists will travel to Budapest in Hungary this August in search of glory.

--IANS

ajb/bg