Striker Fabiano helps Vasco beat Bahia

Rio de Janeiro, May 22 (IANS) A second-half goal from former Brazil international striker Luis Fabiano helped Vasco da Gama to a 2-1 victory over Bahia in Brazil's Serie A football championship.

Fabiano on Sunday gave the hosts a 2-0 lead after Yago Pikachu's opener before Gustavo pulled a late goal back for Bahia at the Sao Januario stadium, reports Xinhua news agency.

The result lifted Vasco to 13th in the 20-team standings after two rounds while Bahia fell to seventh.

In Belo Horizonte, Henrique Dourado and Richarlison were on target as Fluminense clinched a surprise 2-0 victory away to Atletico Mineiro. Gabriel was on the score-sheet for the hosts.

Botafogo secured their first points of the campaign with a 2-0 win over Ponte Preta at Rio's Olympic stadium. Bruno Silva and Renan Fonseca netted either side of halftime.

In Sunday's other matches, Corinthians overcame hosts Vitoria 1-0 and Cruzeiro drew 1-1 at Sport Recife.

--IANS

