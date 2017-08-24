Striker Barrios named in Paraguay squad

Asuncion, Aug 24 (IANS) Gremio striker Lucas Barrios has been recalled to Paraguay's squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Uruguay.

The former Borussia Dortmund player, who was overlooked for the team's qualifiers against Brazil and Ecuador in March, was among 26 players named by Paraguay coach Francisco Arce on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Barrios, 32, has been in prolific form since joining Gremio from their Brazilian rivals Palmeiras in February, scoring 17 goals in 30 games across all competitions.

Others to feature in Arce's squad were AC Milan center back Gustavo Gomez, Lille left back Junior Alonso and Alaves midfielder Oscar Romero.

Paraguay will play Chile away on August 31 before a home clash against Uruguay five days later.

Paraguay are currently eighth in the 10-team South American zone standings with four matches remaining in the qualifying tournament.

The top four teams will secure a berth in the quadrennial event in Russia next year while the fifth-ranked side has to go through a two-legged play-off against an Oceanian side.

Paraguay squad:

Goalkeepers: Antony Silva (Cerro Porteno), Roberto Fernandez (Botafogo), Alfredo Aguilar (Guarani).

Defenders: Bruno Valdez, Miguel Samudio (America), Robert Rojas (Guarani), Paulo Da Silva (Libertad), Dario Veron (Olimpia), Gustavo Gomez (AC Milan), Fabian Balbuena (Corinthians), Junior Alonso (Lille), Jorge Moreira (River Plate).

Midfielders: Antonio Bareiro (Libertad), Victor Caceres, Rodrigo Rojas (Cerro Porteno), Cristian Riveros, Richard Ortiz (Olimpia), Oscar Romero (Alaves), Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United).

Forwards: Lucas Barrios (Gremio), Federico Santander (Copenhagen), Santiago Salcedo (Libertad), Angel Romero (Corinthians), Cecilio Dominguez (America), Derlis Gonzalez (Dinamo Kiev), Nestor Camacho (Olimpia).

--IANS

ajb/vm