Strict action should be taken against Azam Khan for using cheap language: Chirag Paswan

Amid the Lok Sabha elections, speaking to ANI on various political issues, chairman of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chirag Paswan said, "Statement said by Azam Khan on Jaya Prada was really shameful and highly condemnable. This is quite shocking and alarming for me that there is some leader who can use such type of cheap language." "Though, the Election Commission of India (ECI) took cognisance of this matter but the action taken against him was not enough. More strict actions should be taken against him as soon as possible," Paswan added.