    Strengthened our defence, security partnership over past year: Defence Secy Mark Esper

    New Delhi, Oct 27 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper attended India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in the national capital on October 27 at Hyderabad House. While addressing the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in the national capital, US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said, “We have strengthened our defence and security partnership especially over past year during which we advanced our regional security and information sharing.” “Our cooperation meets the challenges of the day and principles of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he added.

