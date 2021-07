Swarajya

A captain-rank officer and 11 soldiers of the Pakistan Army were killed in a major attack on security forces during an operation against banned terror group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan or Pakistan Taliban in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of the country, reports India Today. Additionally, around 15 soldiers were reportedly injured in the deadly attack. The officer has been as Captain Abdul Basit, who was on deputation to Thal Scouts of Pak Frontier Corps Wing.