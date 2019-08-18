Street painting enhances beauty of Varanasi
After brining cleanliness drive to Varanasi, another step is being taken to beautify the historical city. Varanasi is being adorned in beautiful street paintings. These paintings enhance the charm of India's sacred city. Beautification drive also prevents people from littering the streets. Starting from streets, these paintings have graced flyovers and water tanks as well. Since Varanasi has religious importance, some paintings also have religious themes.