Street in Delhi named after late Russian envoy Kadakin: Modi

St. Petersburg, June 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed late Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin as a "great friend" of India and announced that a road in New Delhi has been named after him.

"A street in Delhi today (Thursday) has been named after Ambassador Kadakin, who was a great friend of India," Modi said while addressing a joint press event with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said that Kadakin was a "glorious son of Russia and a great friend of India" and hailed his contribution to the India-Russia ties.

Kadakin died in Delhi on January 26 this year after a brief illness.

Serving as Russia's Ambassador to India since 2009 in his second stint, he was credited with playing a significant role in promotion of relations between the two countries.

--IANS

aks/vd