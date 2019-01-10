'Stree' director excited to direct A.R. Rahman

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) "Stree" director Amar Kaushik is set to direct a promo for reality television show "The Voice India" and he is most excited about working with Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, who will be seen as the show's 'super guru'.

"I'm elated to be associated with StarPlus for a show like 'The Voice'. I was excited to direct the promo as I have been following the international counterparts of the show and loved the concept of finding the ultimate singing sensation, solely based on their voice," Kaushik said in a statement.

"As a filmmaker, it is gratifying to work with the music maestro A.R. Rahman and it cannot get any bigger than that. The promo will definitely strike the right chord with the viewers and keep them eagerly anticipating for the show," he added.

